Frances “Susie” Lybert-Kettering (Hurin) died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Susie was born Aug. 7, 1933, and was preceded in death by our Dad, Paul “Butch” Lybert who she was married to for 26 years, and her second husband, George Kettering, who she was married to for 31 years. Also waiting for Mom in Heaven is, her daughter, Shirley Clark; grandson, Patrick Lybert; parents, Martin and Mary Hurin and her five brothers, Carl, Johnny, Joey, Tony and Frank Hurin. We are sure that they met Mom with polka music and a Packer Backer.
Our Mom was so very brave and feisty; she had to be to survive her eight children, four boys, four girls that were a handful.
Mom was actively involved in the community, sat on the election board in Tony, volunteered and drove the elderly to Eau Claire for doctor appointments and served meals at St. Anthony’s Church when asked. She was part of Homemakers and involved with her daughters and 4-H.
Mom was the families biggest cheerleader, and not missing a football, basketball, baseball, wresting or volleyball match.
In 1986, Mom started working full time at the Glen Flora school as one of the lunch ladies and loved those she worked with and getting to see all the little kids. Several were her grand-kids.
Anyone who knew Susie and had been to her home will know that she LOVED polka music. We listened to it at 5:30 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., and we were all taught the polka. We also sought out polka dances, church masses that had polka music and Rosie’s deer farm on Sundays when the WhirlWinds would play, and she could dance with Dad or her brother, Tony.
Mom loved her garden, vegetables and flowers and trust us, she loved to weed that garden with her helpers, us. Reflecting back, we had a lot of good talks in those gardens and enjoyed her canned vegetables and strawberry jam for years.
Mom was into saving the planet before it was the hip thing to do. We would recycle cans, re-use plastic bags and I bet there still is a good piece of aluminum foil we could re-use.
The best thing about being Mom’s kids is that everyone one of us eight were sure we were Mom’s favorite kid,and we were able to feel that way because Mom made us feel special and loved us for who we were to her.
Mom always had a life lesson for us, some of our favorites:
Treat others like you want to be treated.
Don’t judge anyone as you don’t know what they have gone through in life.
If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
What goes around comes around, you may not see it, but people always get what they deserve so there is no need to get revenge.
Those words of encouragement, wisdom and comfort kept us in line, taught us life lessons and gave us something to pass down to our children.
Mom always had our backs, and we knew it. If she thought we were wronged she was going to take care of it, but she also made sure we knew to do right by people.
Mom we will miss your quiet strength, sense of humor and grace. We will love you always and carry your spirit with us.
Danny Lybert (Karen) – Grandson Brian Lybert (Kendall) great-granddaughter Mila, Grand-daughter Kristen Lybert.
Jane Mckittrick (Dale) – Granddaughter Shelly McKittrick (Ben) – Great Grandsons Trent Camren(Megan) and Jake Camren, Granddaughter Cassandra Camren (Stacy) – Great Granddaughter Taylor Elhert, Step – Granddaughter Mikayla Olson (Dietrick), Renezmae, Step Grandson Brady Camren Granddaughter Melissa Skogstad (Jason) Step Grandsons Justin Skogstad (Becky) Oliver and August, Dylan Skogstad, Step Granddaughters Morgan Skogstad – Ashlynn, Ava and Taylor Skogstad.
David Lybert (Janet) – Grandson Stacy Lybert, Grandson Patrick Lybert KIA
Jean Marcon (Tim) – Granddaughter Bobbie Jo Ceselsky (Michael) Great Grandson Timothy Tidwell and Great Granddaughter Avari Tidwell.
Shirley Clark (RIP) (Gale, RIP) Granddaughter Alexandria DesJardins (Jeff) -Great-Grandsons Marshall, Marley, Kane, Step-Grandson Jacob - Granddaughter Jackie Grzebin (Mark) Great Grandson Bodie and Clark - Grandson Chris Schmidt (Wanda).
Ronnie Lybert (Jolie) – Granddaughter Paula Hulett (Adam) – Granddaughter Elizabeth Para (Shad) Great Granddaughters Helen and Catherine
Randy Lybert (Lexi) – Granddaughter Jennifer Lybert.
Lisa Adams (Jay) – Grandson Luke Adams, Step- Granddaughter Sarah Hites (Lewis) Great Granddaughter Addy Belle, Step-Grandson Jason Adams.
We would like to thank Ladysmith Care & Rehab of Ladysmith for the wonderful care our mother received over the past three years.
Special thank you to nurse Susie who helped us and to Deacon Doug Sorenson for praying with our Mom and family.
As we love everyone that would come together at this time, we want to keep everyone Covid Free, so we will hold a celebration of Life sometime in the summer of 2021.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
