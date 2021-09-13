Alan C.D. Goldsmith, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice Alliance.
Alan was born on Aug. 1, 1945, to Ralph D. and Lois A. (Walter) Goldsmith. He is survived by siblings, Arlet Steel, Carole (Gary) Young and Jamie (Carrie) Goldsmith; nieces and nephews, Kathryn (Peter) Springer, Mark Steel, Lauren (Todd) King, Lesley (John) Reynolds, Garret (Linda) Reynolds, Calgary Goldsmith, Katie Monahan, Amanda Johnson and Elizabeth Peterson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Lois Goldsmith; niece, Stacey Reynolds and brother-in-law, Russ Steel.
As a child, Alan started in the family newspaper business, the Boscobel Dial. He joined the Air Force and attended Syracuse University, majoring in Russian and serving in Turkey through his term. He attended UW-Milwaukee, where earned a BFA, and UW-Madison, MA, MFA. He continued to work for the Dial and taught at UW-Richland, Mount Senario College and UW-Parkside. At UW-Parkside he taught graphic design, web design, package design, typography, digital photography and computer illustration. He served as art department chair for three years, and retired Professor Emeritus in 2011.
Alan’s interests were wide and varied. He traveled widely and was equally entertaining as host or guest.
More than one friend enlisted him for travel adventures to England, France, Germany, China, the former USSR, Egypt, Turkey, Croatia and others.
He was active on the Kenosha Public Museums Foundation Board and the Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, serving as secretary and president of the Board of Trustees, and vice president of the Foundation board. He was a member of the board of directors of the Kenosha Harbor Market and Winter Harbor Market, 2007-2021, cementing further cherished friendships, through marketing and developing the event.
His art reflected his varied and fascinating life, and has been displayed at Wisconsin museums in Kenosha, Racine, Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Appleton, among other state and national exhibitions. His lifelong passion for the study of all things Egypt was exemplified by his extensive collection of resource materials, his travels to the country and in his own Egypt-themed artwork.
Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, is handling arrangements. Alan’s wishes were that no services be held at this time. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Visit and sign Alan’s online memorial book at www.prokofuneralhome.com.
