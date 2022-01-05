William Mazuk

William "Bill" Mazuk, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse.
Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing.
For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
