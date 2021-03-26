Beverly Chilicki was called to the Lord on Monday, Oct. 5, 202, at the age of 87.
Beverly "Bev," was born on Aug. 1, 1933, the eldest daughter of the late Forest W. Johnson and Esther A. (Anderson) Johnson. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Constant Charles Chilicki,
She enjoyed many things in her full life. In her youth, she dedicated 23 years of service as a Servant of Mary, Ladysmith, as an elementary school teacher. She received a dispensation in 1973.
Throughout her life and with her husband, Constant “Connie”, she was actively involved with Nativity of Our Lord Parish, attending Mass weekly, being supportive of parish projects. Beverly gave generously supporting many charities and paid careful attention to her duties in the church and as a wife and godparent.
In 1988, Beverly moved to Rhinelander when she and her husband retired. During the following years they volunteered as home meal delivery drivers for the Oneida Senior Center, completing 11 years of service from 2006 until 2017.
Those of us who knew Beverly were blessed with her warmth, kind heart and her smile which would light up any room. She enjoyed chatting and making friends wherever she went and shared these experiences with Connie.
As an avid “birder”, she would fill the feeders in the morning and bring them back in the evening to protect them from squirrels. She always planted “bird-friendly” flowers in her garden. She had binoculars set on a window ledge to view the many birds visiting her feeders and helped others cultivate a love of birding by sharing recordings of bird songs and books related to “birding”.
In addition to traveling to Hawk’s Ridge near Duluth, Minn., to see the annual migration, Bev and Connie had the opportunity to visit Costa Rica and experience birding there as well. She supported charitable foundations involved in birding, such as the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo.
Beverly loved the great outdoors including hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, canoeing, maple syrup making, camping and fishing. She shared these experiences with others as long as her health allowed.
Beverly enjoyed ballroom dancing as well and made many lifelong friendships through these experiences.
Bev is survived by sisters, Faye Wieker, Carla Mortenson and Sheila Johnson; brothers, Lynn Johnson (Cheryl Myers), Greg (Goldie) Johnson and Forest “Wade” Johnson (Blossom Vanderbush) and her godson, Benjamin Sheth. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents; step-mother, Agnes (Franzen) Johnson; husband; Constant Charles Chilicki; brothers, Eric Johnson and Barrie Johnson; her brother-in-law, Ed Wieker and sister-in-law, Bonnie Johnson.
Beverly’s family thanks her numerous friends and extended family for the comfort and peace they gave her during her last days. The family also appreciates the care provided by her medical providers, Friendly Village Nursing Home and Hospice.
A Family and Friends Committal Service, officiated by Father Chris Kemp, took place on Nov. 7, 2020, at Pine Hill Cemetery on Cemetery Road, Armstrong Creek, WI 54103.
