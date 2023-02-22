Andrew Clark

Andrew James Clark died on Dec. 9, 2022, after a long battle with drug and alcohol addiction.
Andrew was born on Oct. 10, 1990, at Medford Memorial Hospital, the son of Bryan and Karen Clark.
He was a 2009 graduate of Gilman High School. After high school Andrew helped on the family dairy farm and held down a number of jobs.
He had a real passion for animals, going out of his way to rescue and care for wild and tame animals. He loved music, he enjoyed playing guitar, singing and writing songs with his brothers.
Andrew loved spending time with family, and friends. Other hobbies Andrew enjoyed included cooking, skateboarding, weight lifting, making videos and fishing.
Andrew is survived by his loving family, his parents Bryan and Karen (Wojcik) Clark; his brothers, Justin and Coltyn, and grandparents, Keith and Dawn Clark.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Gloria Wojcik of Gilman and great-grandparents, Alva and Laura Clark of Gilman and Lowell and Goldene Hartzell of Gilman.
Funeral service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the Clark family ask that you donate to your local homeless shelter.
