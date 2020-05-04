Dale Hebard

Dale Marshall Hebard, a WWII veteran, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2020, at a veterans hospital in northern California.
Dale was 93 years young, married for 69 years to Marguerite who preceded his death in February 2019.
He was born in Wisconsin to Ralph and Hazel Hebard who had five children.
Dale and wife Marguerite had four children.
We will miss him and never forget his service to our country and his dedication to his family. R.I.P.
Dale is survived by his children, Debra and Kevin; his sister, Bernice; his brother, Richard; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite; his parents and his children, Kerry and Jeffery.
A memorial service will be private.
