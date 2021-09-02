James Prochaska

James Clarence Prochaska, 90, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
James was born at home on the Albright farm in Boscobel to Florence (Knesting) and Edward Prochaska. James graduated from Ladysmith High school, he worked on various farms over the years, and at the cheese factory in Ladysmith. He also served in the National Guard, earned his pilot’s license, was an electrical inspector and town constable, owned a Skelly gas station, was a custodian at Rock Consolidated Elementary School and retired from General Motors after 30 years. He lived in many places throughout Wisconsin including Muscoda, Ladysmith, in and around Janesville, Poynette, Briggsville, Lodi, and most recently, outside Poplar with his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Laura. He was at Aspen Health (Middle River) at the time of his death.
James is survived by his children, K. Andreah Briarmoon, Kevin (Laura) J. Prochaska, Bonita (Roy) L. Martin, Janette P. Graumann, Mark A. Prochaska, Lynnette (David) A. Zeilinger, Jodeen M. (Truman) Higgenbothem, Kurt E. Prochaska, and two long-term foster children Patricia (Gary) R. Polglaze, and Michael R. Grindey; thirty-one grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his sister Irene Morovits; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other relatives.
James was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest sister Mary Haines; his first wife, Carol L. Plante (DeBruin), his sons Randal, who died at age 60 and Keith who died at birth; his second wife Arlene (Rollie), third wife Margaret (Tetzlaff, Runnoe), and special friend Julia Courtney, and other family and friends.
James’ cremains will be interred at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 8th in the Woodlawn Cemetery on N. Water Street, Sparta WI followed by a Celebration of Life and a meal at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery Street in Sparta.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.