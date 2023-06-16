Michael Swada

Michael A. Swada, 80 of Bruce, died on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Bruce.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1942, in Weyerhaeuser, to Walter and Tekla (Koscielniak) Swada.
Michael married Karen Blazek on Aug. 24, 1968, in Bruce. He was a hobby farmer and enjoyed cutting firewood and logging.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Michelle (Troy) Sunday of Bruce, Richard (Danielle) Swada of Huntington, Ind. and Walter (April) Swada of Bruce; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two brothers, Thomas (Carla) Swada of Janesville and Joe (Julia) Swada of Huntington, Ind.
A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, June 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
