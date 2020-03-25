Sister Mary John VanderLoop, OSM, 101, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lake Manor in Ladysmith. The former Loretta Elizabeth VanderLoop, she was born on a farm east of Ladysmith on June 5, 1918, to George and Alice (Reynders) VanderLoop, the third of 13 children. A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary cemetery in Ladysmith. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.