Frank Suski, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at his home in Weyerhaeuser. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating the mass. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 starting at 4 p.m., at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at the church for one hour prior to the mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery.