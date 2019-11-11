Frank Suski, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at his home in Weyerhaeuser.
Frank was born Sept. 28, 1950 to the late Frank and Gladys (Simmons) Suski in Ladysmith, WI.
He graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1968. He married Kathy Jasicki on Sept. 23, 1972 in Weyerhaeuser.
Frank and Kathy moved to the Twin Cities and resided there for 45 years before retiring and moving back to their hometown of Weyerhaeuser in 2015.
Frank started his career in construction with Pederson Brothers Construction Company and later moved to Curb Masters. He retired from Curb Masters as a foreman in 2012. He was a longtime member of Laborers Union Local 132.
Family was very important to Frank. He loved his children and grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially looked forward to the November deer hunting season.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Deanna (Aaron) Kanewischer; son, David Suski and grandchildren, Megan, Mia, Marek and Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Beverly Ludwig and Caroline Ledin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating the mass. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 starting at 4 p.m., at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at the church for one hour prior to the mass.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
