Elaine Radiker

Elaine F. Radiker (nee Schmitt) was born in Milwaukee, on Sept. 28, 1938, to the late Harold and Elizabeth Schmitt.
Elaine passed away on Sept. 23, 2021, after a long illness, at Ross Senior Residence, Las Vegas, Nev..
Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert E. Radiker, and daughter-in-law of the late Buck and Lou Radiker.
Elaine was the loving and much-loved sister of the late Verona Wilke, Richard Schmitt (the late Mary), the late Bernadine Brucklacher (the late Kenneth), the late Joseph, Harold Schmitt (the late Diane), Therese (Richard) Hoeft, Gerald (Mary) Schmitt, Barbara (David) Kamoske and brother-in-law Edward Radiker (the late Cindy). Elaine is also survived by a large and loving family of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Elaine was a resident of Pahrump, Nev., and a former resident of Tony, and Menomonee Falls.
She was a former member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Pahrump, Nev., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony and St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls.
Elaine retired from office work at Western States Envelope Co. Elaine was a very good bowler in her younger years. Elaine enjoyed living in the warm desert of Pahrump, Nev., for the past 15 years. She loved all of her little dogs who went before her, including Cheech, Tami and Pixie. We all know Elaine loved to play Bingo. Please let there be Bingo in Heaven.
Thank you to Cristi and the staff at Ross Senior Residential and Liberty Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
A heartfelt thank you to Elaine’s personal caregivers, Naty and Julie, who provided several years of tender loving care and comfort to Elaine. In Naty’s words, “We can be sure Elaine is in heaven now.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Palm Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, Nev., and Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, 120 Fritz Ave., Ladysmith.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time, Tuesday, at the church.
Burial will follow at the Ingram, cemetery where Elaine’s rest-a-while bench awaits.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
