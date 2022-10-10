John Hellekson

John Carl Hellekson, 64, of Knapp, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Menomonie. After a brief battle with Stage-4 pancreatic cancer.
John grew up in Ladysmith and Tony. He attended Flambeau High School and then enlisted in the Army in 1976. Upon leaving the Army, John attended technical school for auto body repair.
John loved the outdoors, spending time with family, watching sports, working on cars, hunting and fishing, playing guitar and doing vocals.
He was a self taught musician. From an early age, John would listen to his favorite songs and mimic that sound on the guitar. Continuing with his passion for music, John played in a band in the Menomonie area. One evening while playing he met his wife of 37 years, Rhonda (Borchert), through Rhonda's twin brother, Ronald Borchert, who also played in the band. They were married on Jan. 7, 1984 and resided in Knapp.
In 1990, they adopted John (Thomas), and in 1994 Alysha (Marie). With his family complete and loving the family life John also enjoyed grilling and keeping an immaculate lawn.
John loved watching his kids grow up. He would do his best to give them everything he could. John loved having relatives visit and cooking them a feast, especially on the grill. John and Rhonda would never let anyone leave hungry or without a hug.
In recent years he drove the school bus for Menomonie Transportation and enjoyed every minute of it.
John is survived by his son, John of Knapp; his sister, Carolyn (Thomas) Janeczko of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Connor, Jaxon and Evelyn (Nyblom) and Myles (Knowles) along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Donna (Wegener) Hellekson; his wife, Rhonda (Borchert) Hellekson and his daughter, Alysha Hellekson.
All are invited for a celebration of life on Oct. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville with a 2 p.m. visitation followed by a 3 p.m. service.
