Lawrence Gunderson

Lawrence Gene Gunderson, age 63, of Glen Flora, died Sunday, July 12,2020, after his battle with cancer at Northshore Health Care, in Delavan.
Lawrence was born May 23, 1957, in Elkhorn, the son of Norman Ross Gunderson and the late Catherine (Williams) Gunderson
He was a farmer for most of his life working alongside his father and mother. On his down time, he enjoyed baking for family and friends. His love of the outdoors extended well beyond the farm, with hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of Bassmaster and North American Hunting Club.
Lawrence had many hobbies over the years. He enjoyed garden tractor pulling, working on military models, competing in bowling tournaments, shooting league darts with his team and shooting pool.
Lawrence is survived by his father, Norman; his daughter, Melissa Gunderson; his sisters, Marcia Laskey and Norma (James) Gruett; his nephews and nieces, Joe (Lindsey) Laskey, Sam (Amanda) Laskey, Sean (Suzanne) Gruett, Adam Laskey and Sabrina Gruett; his aunt, Elain Monteath; cousins, Roger Borkenhagen, Tom (Mary) Sweezy, Alan (Martha) Swayze and Cecil (Carolyn) Monteith and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, fraternal grandparents, his mother, aunts and uncles.
There will be a private family service.
Lawrence’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice as well as all the staff at Northshore Health Care for the love and care that was provided and to Monroe funeral home.
