Edward Johnson

Edward “Ed” H. Johnson, age 91, of Colby, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center under the tender care of Heartland Hospice with loving family by his side.
Ed was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Ladysmith, to Oswald and Agnes (Krisik) Johnson. He attended grade school in the town of Cedar Rapids and graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1950. Ed was selected to serve in the United States Army and served in the Korean War from Nov. 29, 1951, to Nov. 19, 1953. Ed was the recipient of the military Bronze Star Medal for his acts of valor during combat.
On Aug. 11, 1956, Ed was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rose Marie Kuduk at St. Augustine Catholic Parish in Ingram. They lived in Milwaukee from 1956-60, and Ed worked at Inland Steel. They moved to the Colby area in 1960, where they purchased a dairy farm in the Town of Colby. Together they farmed, raised three children, built a home and enjoyed polka dancing. Ed retired from farming in 2006.
Ed enjoyed working on the farm and woodworking. He had a knack for fixing things. He also enjoyed time spent with farm animals. He was an avid journalist. Later in life he enjoyed planting trees, mowing the lawn and riding his 3-wheeler. Ed was a hardworking, loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Ed is survived by his wife, Rose, of 66 years; his sons, Steve (Cathy) Johnson of Colby, and James (Tammy) Johnson of Pittsville; his daughter, Beverly (Steve) Halopka of Medford; his grandchildren, Kevin Johnson, Jessica (Adam) Huston, Andy (Ashley) Halopka, Kelsey Halopka, Jordyn Halopka; his step-grandchildren, Nate Fitense, Jason Fitense and Ryan (Marcy) Fitense and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by family friend, Donna Fitense; his brother, Robert Johnson; sisters, Virginia Kopacz, Marian (Richard) Tobias and Margaret (Mike) Scrivner; and his nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, William “Bill” Johnson; in-laws; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Memorials in Edward’s name can be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic School or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
A public visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Friday, May 12, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Colby. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Colby Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Colby VFW Post #2227. Family and friends are welcome to attend a reception luncheon at St. Mary's Catholic School gymnasium after funeral service.
