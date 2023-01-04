Pamela Waller

Pamela R. Waller, 66, of Ladysmith, passed away at her home and entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Pam was born in Ladysmith to Ben and Phyliss Girard. The family moved to West Bend when Pam was in eighth grade. When she graduated high school in 1974, she moved back to Ladysmith and then married John Waller in 1975.
Pam’s vibrant personality and caring nature made her the center of many different types of groups and activities. Her energy, dedication and presence will be missed by everyone she has touched.
Pam’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. Her wish was for everyone to know that God’s presence helped her cope with the horrible disease that was put upon her and that it helped guide her to a peaceful end.
She is survived by her husband, John; two sons, Travis (Amanda) Waller and Asher Waller, both of Ladysmith; two granddaughters, Waverly and Lakyn Waller; her sister, Luann (Jim) Lamb of Texas and her parents, Ben and Phyliss Girard of Ladysmith.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 7, at First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Pastor Tim Jerry officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the church.
