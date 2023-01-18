George L. Frankfourth, Sr., 83, of Ladysmith, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
George was born Aug. 2, 1939, in Kennan to Fred and Opal Frankfourth and later moved to Ladysmith and was a lifelong resident. On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Scheri Frankfourth in Ladysmith. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2009. George loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family. He was also a member of the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith.
Survivors include two sons: Patrick W. & Sue Frankfourth, Thomas F. & Dawn Frankfourth, two daughters: Jodi H. Frankfourth and Mike Becker, Jackie E. & Greg Bailey, eight grandchildren: Nicole & Andy Kragness, Darykk & Cory O’Brien, Christopher & Jessica Frankfourth, Joshua & Kayla Sommer, Derika & Tristin Nelson, Jeremy Cynor, Patrick Frankfourth II and Haileigh Frankfourth, 12 great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Owen, Emma, Lorelai, Mason, Kaelyn, Waylon, George, Katie, Wyatt, Ashton and Paisley and one brother: Ray & Faye Frankfourth of La Valle, WI.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son: George L. Frankfourth, Jr., a sister: Nancy Jane (Geaorge) Olson and a brother: Robert (Karen) Frankfourth.
At the family’s request, no services will be held at this time. There will be a small family service in the summer of 2023.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.