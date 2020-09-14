Mary E. Sterba, 99, of Ladysmith, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Conrath Cemetery.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
