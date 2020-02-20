Bill Wymore

Bill (William) David Wymore, 77, of Coon Rapids, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, as a result of Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1942.
As a civil engineer, metal fabricator and graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Engineering, he contributed to various projects across the United States and stood as a pillar of the family he built and loved.
His legacy is in the countless lives he touched with his benevolent generosity, discerning intelligence, true wisdom and abiding faith.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Rita (Holtzheimer) and children, Glenn, Andrea (Eric) Snyder, Rachel and Kirstin. His greatest joy was his eight grandchildren, Kjarra, Julia, Malcolm, William, Phoenix, Zee, Kieran and Caleb.
He was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Jeanette Wymore of Glen Flora.
Always a humble servant leader, he intentionally put everyone else's needs above his own.
In honor of his wishes there will not be a memorial service.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel assisted with the arrangements.
