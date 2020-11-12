Virginia Steffek

Virginia Joyce Steffek, 94, of Island Lake, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Virginia was born in Lindsey on June 23, 1926, to Alfred and Sigrid Marion Bentz. She grew up in Lindsey and graduated from Marshfield High School. In her younger days, she worked at most businesses in Lindsey including the post office, grocery store, tavern and bean factory. She then worked at her Aunt Jewel’s Wawona Lodge in Woodruff. Her father gave her the nickname, Tootie, and it stuck with her the rest of her life.
On Sept. 13, 1947, Virginia married Mike Steffek, in Nasonville, and they celebrated 60 years together. Mike and Toots owned and operated Mike’s Place at Island Lake for over 40 years, where they made many lifelong friends. Together they had three daughters.
Toot’s family loved her pumpkin pies for the holidays, and her grandkids voted her the best brownie maker ever. She loved doing puzzles, taking fall drives, clipping recipes, bird watching and listening to polka and country music, but most of all she loved spending time with family. They meant the world to her.
Toots moved to Chetek after Mike passed away and resided at Meadowbrook for the last 2-1/2 years.
All who knew her, will miss the caring, kind and special person she was. She was the best mom, wife, sister, gramma and great-grandma.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Sandra Neidermann (Rich Mujwid) of Cumberland, Judy (Larry) Armstrong of Weyerhaeuser and Connie (Dick) Prorok of New Auburn; five grandchildren, Chris (Heather) Neidermann, Josh (Kari) Neidermann, Stefanie Magalong, Sara (Brett) Jones and Alison Prorok (Mike Belland); five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, Makenna, Brooklyn, and Sophia; her brother, Robert Bentz of Golden, Colo.; her sister, Nancy Bentz of Cumberland and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike; an infant sister, and her nephew.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Pastor Ralph Marquardt officiating. Burial followed at the Island Lake Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
