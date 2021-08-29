Janet Rankin, 79, of Rice Lake, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with heart disease. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church-Haugen with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, and one hour before the service. A private burial service will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rice Lake at a later date.