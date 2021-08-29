Janet Rankin, 79, of Rice Lake, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with heart disease.
She was born June 18, 1942, to LaVerne Brown in Ladysmith. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1960 and shortly after married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Rankin, of Winter, on Oct. 1, 1960.
Together they raised three children, Patrick (Julie) Rankin, Jr. of Rice Lake, Kari Rankin of Cameron and Krista (Jim) Armagost of Amery.
Janet and her husband farmed and were very involved with their children in 4-H and FFA. Janet was a 4-H leader for many years and taught her love of ceramics to countless 4-H youth throughout those years.
Janet retired at a young age due to her health and shifted her focus to her family and volunteer efforts. During this period of life, she spent much time working in her yard growing beautiful flowers and bird watching. However, family was always top priority to her and “making memories” was of utmost importance. She spent endless hours with her three children, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of which were her pride and joy. Her legacy and love of family will live on through all of them.
“They didn’t realize they were making memories; they just knew they were having fun.”
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church-Haugen with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, and one hour before the service. A private burial service will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rice Lake at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
