Edna Montonya

Edna “Joyce” Montonya, 72, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Joyce was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Milltown, N.Y., to Willis Wood and Frances Storms Wood. Being one of 13 children, Joyce was surrounded with love from the very beginning. She never had a problem making friends as she was the life of the party with witty personality and her caring nature.
Joyce is survived by her son, Albert Peck, Sr. of Avonmore, Pa., daughter, Susie Brown of Bloominburg, N.Y.; her sisters, Arvilla “Sue” Decker of Newton, N.J. and Rose Wood of Walden, N.Y.; her brothers, Clarence Wood of Pasco, Fla., Ace Wood of Montgomery, N.Y., Woodrow Wood of Plattekill, N.Y. and Ronny Wood of Plattekill, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Frances; six brothers, Willis Wood, Jr., James Wood, Richard Wood, William Wood, Albert Wood and Walter Wood; her son, Kenneth Montonya, Sr. and a grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 21, at Paradise Shores in Holcombe for Joyce’s family and close friends. If you have questions, please contact her daughter-in-law Sheila Crouse.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented