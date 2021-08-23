Rose Mary (Krauter) Stam, 73, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.
Rose was born on Oct. 6, 1947, in Zion, Ill., to Maureen and Richard Krauter.
She grew up and lived in Zion until 2006. She moved to Hawkins in 2006 and then to Ladysmith in 2016. She married Maurice M. Stam, Sr. in Terre Haute, Ind. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2016.
Rose was a member and past president of Zion Benton American Legion Auxiliary Post #865. She was a member of the Waukegan Church of God and attended South Lawrence Mennonite Church in Ingram.
Rose is survived by her children, Mary L. Hash of Ladysmith, Corey G. (Jessica Goerdt) Morrow of Brookings, S.D. and Jeffrey W. Morrow of Waukegan, Ill.; five grandchildren, Christina (Joe) Klein, Alexandra (Matt) Marquardt, Richard Morrow, David Hash and Savanna Hash; five great-grandchildren, Charles Klein, Violet Klein, Eponine Larsen, Roselynn Klein and William Klein; her brother, Tony (Pat) Krautrer of Warner Robbins, Ga., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maureen and Richard Krauter; husband, Maurice; an infant son, David Roger Krauter; five brothers, Allen Krauter, Arthur Kent, Michael Krauter, Francis Krauter and Robert Krauter and four sisters, twin Ruth Krauter, Alice Enright, Joyce Smoot and Barb Lindley.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Tony Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
