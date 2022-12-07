Allan Kramer

Allan R. Kramer, 76, of Bruce, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, after a five year battle with cancer. He was born on July 21, 1946, in Bloomer, to Raymond and Dorothy (Storzbach) Kramer.
On Aug. 31, 1968, Allan and Sharon Plockelman were married. He taught and coached in Shell Lake and Bruce. He retired in 2007. Allan enjoyed elk hunting, hobby farming and his horses. He also enjoyed spending time at Tiger Musky on the Chippewa Flowage.
Survivors include, his wife, Sharon; sons, Steven (Jennifer) of Maricopa, Ariz., and Kent of Bruce; daughter, Michelle (James Belanger) of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Jared, Brennen and Aubrey and sister, Jeanette (Ed) Burak of Chetek.
He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy and brother Gerald.
No services are being planned at this time.
Based on Al’s affection for horses, the family would like to encourage donations in lieu of gifts to Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehab of Fall Creek. These donations go a long way to help with the rescue of abused, neglected and starving horses and provide for their safety, care and training. Please donate at www.phoenixrisingrescuewi.org.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented