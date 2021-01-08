Ray F. Werns, 71, of Bruce, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Ray F. Werns, 71, of Bruce, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented