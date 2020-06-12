Robert David Rosolowski, 73, of Sheldon, died June 8, 2020, at his home.
Bob was born on Dec. 19, 1946, in Ladysmith, to Ray and Lillian Rosolowski and married Bonnie Mae Polak on Jan. 17, 1970 in Holy Trinity Church in Conrath.
Bob was a Deacon of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath, a veteran, VA Commander of Sheldon Post 316, volunteer fireman for the Sheldon Fire Department, supervisor of Marshall Township and a Marshall Town Board member, an equipment operator for Local 139, past president for Ladysmith AA, current vice-president of the club, president of the Conrath Cemetery Association and cemetery caretaker and a farmer.
He will be remembered as an amazing man, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Bob was a great man and his footsteps can never be filled. He was one of a kind; just awesome! He would give you the shirt off of his back (literally).
Bob was a man of few words. He had the biggest heart. Now the Lord’s fields will always be done.
There are no words to describe how much he will be missed and how much of an impact he has made on so many levels and lives in our community!
We love you so much and will miss you Dad/Grandpa/Great-Grandpa/ Bob!
Survivors include his sons, David (Phyllis) Rosolowski of Bruce, Frank (Bridgett) Rosolowski of Conrath and Scott Rosolowski of Conrath; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Roger Rosolowski of Conrath and Gerald (Linda) Rosolowski of Sheldon, one sister: Cheryl & Phillip Kaiser of Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents and a brother, Dennis Rosolowski.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Bishop Rt. Rev. William Jay Lambert, Father George Stamm and Deacon Marlene Houge officiating.
Burial with military honors provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316 will be in the Conrath Cemetery.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
