Earlene Tiegs

It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Earlene Jane Tiegs announces her passing. She gained her angel’s wings on Feb. 24, 2021. A public celebration of life is being held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at J&S Supper Club, W9594 U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Please join us in celebrating Earlene’s life through laughter and tears, friends, stories and memories.