Earlene Tiegs

It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Earlene Jane Tiegs announces her passing. She gained her angel’s wings on Feb. 24, 2021.
Earlene Jane Frohn was born in Ladysmith on July 31, 1955, to Earl and Frances, the third of seven children. Growing up, she and sister, Debbie, were very close, remaining so throughout the years. She married Michael Tiegs in August of 1974, and together had three daughters, Angela, Alyssa and Amanda. The early childhood years were spent raising her girls and providing a warm, loving home.
Upon returning to work, she continued waitressing after enjoying the profession in her early years. Her love of people led her to being a favorite amongst many during her years at the Golden Nugget and continuing on at Grandpa’s Pizza, working alongside her daughters, family and close friends. Her latter years working at 5R, Ace and most recently, Eastmart — making pizzas once again, led to many dear friendships, a loss being felt by everyone close to her.
Earlene is survived by her daughters, Angela, Alyssa (Tom) Olynick and Amanda (Robert) Hable; her six adored grandchildren, Taija Walker, Preston and Keergan Olynick, and Ryker, Scarlett and Stella Hable; mother, Frances Raske (Sillman); sisters, Debbie (John) Fields and Pam (Bill) Zamow; brothers, Earl, Gus (Barb) and Charles (Tammy); stepbrother, Ray Raske; and many nieces and nephews. To countless others, she was a second “Mom."
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Frohn; brother, Ron; grandson, Blake Olynick; stepfather, Kenny Raske and stepbrother, Rick Raske.
Earlene will be remembered for her laughter, the tightest rib-squeezing hugs, and her love for her grandchildren. Each meant the world to her and were the true loves of her life.
Earlene never forgot a face or the story behind it. She knew your name and your order as you walked in the door.
She is known by all as a loving and generous woman. A true hero and her gifts of life, as a full organ and tissue donor, continue on in others...holding true to her giving, ever supportive nature.
A public celebration of life is being held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at J&S Supper Club, W9594 U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Please join us in celebrating Earlene’s life through laughter and tears, friends, stories and memories.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
