James Jaskowiak

James “Jim” Joseph Jaskowiak, 90, of Medinah, Ill., died peacefully at Ascension Alexian Brothers-Hospice Residence of ALS on Oct. 1, 2022. He will be dearly missed by all whose life he touched during his time on earth. He was born on July 8, 1932, in Ladysmith, to Stanley M. and Agnes K. Jaskowiak.

Jim grew up in Rusk County. Raised working the family farm, hard work never left him. He graduated from Bruce High School, in Bruce, in 1950. After high school he left the family farm to work in Chicago, Ill., as a bank teller, a heavy equipment operator and then a painter. He worked for M. Ecker & Company for 14 years as a painter. He had an entrepreneurial drive that led him to start, with his wife Virginia, a successful business named Jim’s Painting & Decorating.

Jim married Virginia in 1961 in Weyerhaeuser. They were happily married for 60 years until her death in 2021. James was a member of St. Walter’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, reading, and watching sports. He coached youth baseball for 4 years.

Jim is survived by his four children: James (Laura) Jaskowiak, Hinckley Ohio, Jerry Jaskowiak, Medinah, Ill., Janette (James) Klein, Aliso Viejo, Calif., and William Jaskowiak, Medinah, Ill.; 10 grandchildren: Joseph A. Jaskowiak (Sarah), Andrew M. Jaskowiak, Anna L. Schweitzer (Brandon), Joseph W. Caraher, Emily Thomas (Markus), Amanda Pennington (Brandon), Jerry Jaskowiak (Alina), James R. Jaskowiak (Ce’Nedra), Emma Klein, Katie Klein; and five great-grandchildren: Maliki Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Tristan Thomas, Beaudoin Pennington, Barron Pennington; many loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; father, Stanley; mother, Agnes; brother, William and sister, Carol.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.