Freida Cook, of Clifton, Colo., and originally of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Freida was born on Feb. 3, 1927 in Ladysmith. She was number seven in a family of 13 children. Growing up during the Depression was not easy. Her parents, Edna and Otis Hamilton, worked very hard to keep the family fed; there was always a big garden, chickens and pigs that often got out of the pen.
Freida married Clarence Carlson; they had two children, Janet (Rodgers) and Marlene (Anacker). They divorced, and later she married Hans Cook.
After a move to California, they had three children, Alan, Sandy (Weiler) and Kathy (McCall). There are nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Sadly, Hans precedes her in death.
Freida moved to Grand Junction, Colo., in 1996. She loved children, took pride in her yard, planted many flowers and trees, enjoyed cooking for her large family, and was a voracious reader until her eyesight faded.
She liked to keep busy. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.