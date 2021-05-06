Stacy Alan Lybert, 45, of Las Vegas, Nev., died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
Stacy was born Sept. 23, 1975, in Ladysmith; son of David Lybert and Cheryl Patrick (Lybert). Stacy's sweet grin and infectious laugh stole everyone’s heart. Early years were spent in Sun Prairie and Humbird, Wisconsin. In 1977 his parents moved to Sheldon for Dad to farm with Lee and Susie Riphenburg. Stacy enjoyed farm life. In 1983 Stacy, his Mother, and brother Patrick, moved to Ladysmith.
A student of the School District of Ladysmith, he graduated Salutatorian class of 1994. Stacy loved Cub Scouts, thrived in Scouting ultimately achieving Eagle Scout. Stacy academically excelled while participating in Wrestling and Cross Country. Competition was the best when his younger brother Patrick was at his side. That also included a lot of mischief between the two of them. Camping and canoeing were all favorite pastimes he carried into his adult years. As a 4-H member Stacy had projects in Market Lamb, Rabbit, and Dog. A perfectionist he provided exemplary care for his animals and had many Grand Champions and Blue awards.
His masterpiece Lego sets are legendary and a lifelong hobby. Once assembled they never were to be taken apart and were on display both at his childhood home in Ladysmith and in Nevada.
Following high school, Stacy entered Michigan Technological University in Houghton Michigan. He graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. Degree in Physics in 1999. As he was pursuing his Masters in Electrical Engineering he was recruited for an engineering position in Ohio that was too good to wait for. In 2002 he moved on to JT4, LLC of Las Vegas, Nevada. Dean, his manager shared with us: “Stacy’s contribution to our National Defense has been truly remarkable. As an Engineer III with JT4 Stacy was trusted with solving the most complex mathematical problems, and he delivered every time. He was our go-to person for solving geospatial problems, which is of utmost importance to the test and training systems JT4 designs, builds, and operates. Our department’s mission is to produce the most accurate and reliable data to ensure our country’s front line military personnel have the best training and technologies possible. Stacy’s work ensured that data was the highest quality, and his work was critical to the success of several missions of national-level importance.”
Stacy is survived by his parents, Cheryl Patrick (Terry Nussberger) of Ladysmith; David (Janet) Lybert of Missoula, Mont.; brother Noah Nussberger of Ladysmith and Grandparents Robert and Helen Patrick of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his brother SSG Patrick Lee Lybert, Paternal Grandparents Frances “Susie” Lybert-Kettering (Hurin) and Paul “Butch” Lybert, Paternal Step Grandfather George Kettering, and maternal Aunt Denise Lyn Patrick. He will be dearly missed by many Aunts, Uncles, Cherished Cousins and Friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Dave Oberts and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. until service time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations that they will direct to Camp Phillips Boy Scout Camp.
