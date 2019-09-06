Gene McEathron

Gene E. McEathron, 77, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence. Friends may call on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon-2 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m., Sunday, at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mary Balson officiating. Cremation has taken place.