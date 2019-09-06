Gene McEathron

Gene E. McEathron, 77, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.
Gene was born on Aug. 2, 1942, in Ladysmith, the son of Donald and Etta Meider McEathron. On Nov. 9, 1974, he married Marie A. Balson, in Fond du Lac.
Gene owned and operated a Shell Gas Station in Fond du Lac. He worked for Chrysler Motors in Hartford, and he later worked for Saputo Cheese Company in Fond du Lac. He enjoyed playing cribbage and was proud of his “29” hand he had. Gene also enjoyed going fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Marie McEathron; his four children, Norman (Linda) McEathron and their daughter Ashley of Glenbeulah, Mark McEathron of Ladysmith, Paul (Jan) McEathron of Ladysmith and John McEathron of North Fond du Lac; four grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Debbie) McEathron of Mondovi and his brother-in-law, George LaBar of Dresden, Maine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Rose; his twin sister, Joan LaBar and an infant sister, Ann.
Friends may call on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon-2 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m., Sunday, at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mary Balson officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family,
