Beverly Loser, 67, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., from a stroke she suffered four weeks prior.
She was born April 28, 1954, to Paul and Donna Fuchs in Phillips.
Beverly married Bill Loser in Ladysmith on March 30, 1974.
She was an avid quilter, member of the Flambeau Area Piecemakers guild and member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; sons, Matt (Kelli) Loser of Winter and Marshal (Kelly) Loser of Baldwin; four grandchildren; her mother, Donna; siblings, Paulette Millin of Ladysmith, Mike (Jackie) Fuchs of Ladysmith, Jaci (Dave) Gabrovic of Ladysmith, Mick (Lori) Fuchs of Ladysmith, Paul (Sherri) Fuchs of Bruce and Kim (Mike) Hauser of Chetek.
Her father, Paul Fuchs, preceded her in death.
Beverly loved spending time with family, and one of her favorite times was playing with her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home and again on Friday morning one hour prior to the service.
