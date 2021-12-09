Beverly Loser, 67, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., from a stroke she suffered four weeks prior. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home and again on Friday morning one hour prior to the service.