Sheila Bonn

Sheila J. Bonn, age 56, of Holcombe, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a long hard fought 27 year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Presbyterian Church,211 S. Fourth St., Cornell, WI 54732 with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the Service.