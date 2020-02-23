Sheila Bonn

Sheila J. Bonn, age 56, of Holcombe, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a long hard fought 27 year battle with cancer.
Sheila was born to James and Caroline (Mataczynski) Lybert on Nov. 18, 1963 in Ladysmith. She graduated from Flambeau High School in 1982, where she was very active in FFA and the music program where she received several awards.
On April 24, 1982 she married the love of her life Timothy Scott Bonn. The couple resided on the family farm in the town of Ruby, where they welcomed their son, Timothy James in September of 1982. Sheila loved spending time with animals and helping on the farm by milking and doing chores. She was also employed at Weather Shield for 20 years and retired upon becoming ill.
Sheila was known for her love of animals, hard work ethic, determination and her beautiful smile.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 38 years, Timothy Scott Bonn; her son, Timothy James Bonn; her brothers, Jeff (Gwen) Lybert of Tony, Scott (Wendy) Lybert of Tony, Terry (Jill) Lybert of Medford, Tim (Roberta) Lybert of Fremont and Troy (Deanna) Lybert of Conrath and her sisters, Cheryl (Ed) Andres of Navarra, Fla. and Brenda (Jeff) McMahon of Tony. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Caroline Lybert, as well as her two favorite cats, Puff and Breanna.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Presbyterian Church,211 S. Fourth St., Cornell, WI 54732 with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.
Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery following the Service.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com
