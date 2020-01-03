Rosalie M. Baughman, 80, of Sheldon, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Rosalie was born on July 26, 1939 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She provided child care for many years and also was a nutrition site manager at the senior center in Sheldon.
Rosalie is survived by her sons, Randy D. Baughman and Robert F. Baughman; her daughters, Pamela J. Bosteder and Debra J. Baughman; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many more who called her grandma or granny. She is also survived by her sister, Inez Montano of Bayfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Sheldon Senior Center.
