Rodney Wise

Rodney E. Wise, age 76, of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by his children.
Rod was born on Feb. 16, 1946, in Ladysmith. He graduated in the Ladysmith High School Class of 1964. He married Linda Plahuta on June 12, 1971, in Sheldon. Together they had two children, Dawn Wise of Haugen and Trent Wise of Bruce. He was an amazing grandfather to grandchildren, Taylor Wise of New Vineyard, Maine, and Jaycee Wise of Pine Island, Minn., and his great-grandchild, Evelyn Wise of New Vineyard, Maine.
Rod had many hobbies and interests, camping with family and friends, fishing, Packers and the Badgers. He was a lifetime member of the Flambeau Bassmasters and was well known to many of them as Ruffus. He retired after working over 40 years as a maintenance man at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home.
Rod is survived by his children; his niece, Jolene McClintock; brother-in-law, Maynard Plahuta (Yvonne) of Richland, Wash.; brother-in-law, Robert Plahuta (Sue) of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Schindler (John Vacho) of Ladysmith; sister-in-law, Joyce Taber (Ron) of Sheldon; and many nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda Wise; parents, Lawrence and Lucille Wise; his sister and brother-in-law Gerri and Delbert McClintock and nephews Kevin and Stephen McClintock.
A Christian Mass and Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Rod’s memory to the Hunter J. Strop Fishing Tournament, Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan, PO Box 146, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
