Rodney Wise

Rodney E. Wise, age 76, of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by his children. A Christian Mass and Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.