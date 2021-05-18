James M. Emmons, Sr., 82, of Holcombe, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial and military honors taking place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
