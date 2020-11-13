Carolyn Bautch

Carolyn Joan (Sanford) Bautch, age 76, of Whitehall, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Trempealeau County Health Care Center, in rural Whitehall, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Carolyn was born on Aug. 30, 1944, in Sheldon, to Charles “Ellis” and Evelyn (Pickering) Sanford.
She graduated from Tony High School and was chosen to represent Badger Girl Sate, which was a veteran’s program. She earned an associates degree in cosmetology and worked in Ladysmith, Eau Claire, Arcadia and Minneapolis. She earned a Golden Scissors award in Minneapolis for her artistic creations.
Carolyn, being a beautician, always liked to have her hair just right. Her interests included going out to eat, going out for coffee and listening to music. Her family was important to her and was known for her sweet and kind spirit and her infectious smile.
Carolyn married Darrell Bautch, who preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2013.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Philip (Myrna) Sanford of Sheldon; her sisters, Barbara Pospisil of Rice Lake and Doris Sanford of Barron and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nathan and David (earlier this year).
Funeral services are pending with the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
Memorials may be designated to Trempealeau County Health Care Center, W20298 State Road 121, Whitehall, WI 54773.
