Diane Button

Diane Rae Button, of Rice Lake, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital, in Osseo, after a long struggle with her health. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Bible Church, Bruce, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Gabbard officiating. Burial will take place at the Bruce Cemetery.