Diane Button

Diane Rae Button, of Rice Lake, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital, in Osseo, after a long struggle with her health.
Diane was born on Dec. 19, 1944, at the Rice Lake Hospital, in Rice Lake, to Dewey and Alys Tangwall. She attended Barron County Teachers College, where she received her AA in elementary education. She taught fourth grade in North Dakota for two years before returning to Wisconsin to raise her family with her husband, Carlyle Button, whom she had married in 1965. For the many years to follow, Diane was a licensed home daycare provider until her youngest went to college. She and Carlyle then moved to Alaska, where she continued to care for children both as a substitute teacher and child care provider. In 1993, Diane and Carlyle moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where she served as a mentor for elementary aged students. After retiring, she and Carlyle continued their love for travel by becoming full-time RV-ers and traveling around the entire country, until settling in Rice Lake one last time in 2018.
Diane was a woman of many strengths and talents and always put others before herself. She was a wonderful loving wife and mother, as well as a seamstress who made Christmas and Easter dresses, doll clothes and dolls. She was a cook and baker extraordinaire. Above all, she loved God deeply, and was a studier of the Scriptures, which she chose to live every day.
Diane is survived by her husband, Carlyle Button; her daughters, Pamela (Gary) Succaw and Karen (Dan) Jones; grandchildren, Payton (Alex) Jones, Sawyer Jones and Micah Succaw; her brothers, Allen (Rosemary) Tangwall and Dewey (Sandra) Tangwall; her sister, Dawn Koepp and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Alys Tangwall.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Bible Church, Bruce, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Gabbard officiating.
Burial will take place at the Bruce Cemetery.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented