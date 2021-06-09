Louis “Louie” Carpentier, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Marshfield. He was 78 years old.
Louie was born in Duluth, Minn., to Ernest and Mary Carpentier on Nov. 6, 1942. He worked for Control Data in Bloomington, Minn., as an electrical technician on the early super-computers for 30 years. He then had his own small remodeling business until he retired in 2015, when he moved to Ladysmith to be near his children.
He enjoyed hunting with his cousins in northern Minnesota. He also enjoyed swing dancing, fishing, skiing, model trains and airplanes.
He is survived by his daughter, Colleen (Mark) Buchholz of Ladysmith and son, Chip (Sarah) Carpentier of Cameron; grandchildren, Sadie, DJ, Jill and India; sister, JoAnn (Stanley) Iskierka; sister-in-law, Jan Carpentier; brother-in-law, Dave Koski and nieces and nephews, Nikki, Kevin, Denise, Kelly, Dan and Lisa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe and sister, Margaret.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. A memorial visitation will begin at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Commented