Helen Erickson

Helen (Ptacek) Erickson, 73, of Kirkland, Ill., has passed.
Helen was born on Sept. 3, 1946 in Bruce, the daughter of Frank and Sarah (Fox) Ptacek
She worked at AG communications for 36-1/2 years and Greenlee Textron for 10 years. She was also a bartender and bar manager at Genoa Veterans Home for 10 tears, all in Genoa, Ill.
Helen is survived by her son, Rick (Jennifer) Erickson of Florida; her daughters, Rhonda (Dan) Bishop and Melissa (Ron) Ron Roush, both of Illinois; her granddaughter, Elizabeth "My Special Sunshine" Bishop of Illinois; her brothers, Gary (Vicki) Ptacek of Lakeland, Fla., Terry (Dr. Vicki) Ptacek of Ladysmith and Randy Ptacek of Conrath; her sisters, Carol Draus of Rice Lake, Melodee Joy (Jay) Fox of Waukegan, Ill., Linda (John) Leach of Zion, Ill. and Violet Zuber of Green Bay and her aunt, Helen Rubio of Ogelsby, Ill.
He was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Theodore, Franklin and David and her sister, Betty.
To my children and granddaughter: I loved you with all my heart. I couldn’t have asked for better children, son-in-laws, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
Always willing to help, having fun just being together. Our family vacations, I was hoping to do more.
But my granddaughter, Elizabeth "My Sunshine" has brought so much joy to me. We did a lot together but not enough. To see her grow up to a beautiful young lady has been amazing. How Time Flies!
Thanks to Rhonda, Dan, Melissa, Ron, Rick, Jennifer and Elizabeth you have brought such joy to my heart and my life.
Always be thankful for every day, enjoy each other & life. Always keep the memories in your heart they can’t be taken away. Loves you forever.
Thank you for helping me in time of need and with Uncle Dave.
Thank you, my good friend, Ginny, for always listening, laughter, and our excursions together.
A private service will be held at later date.
