Lois M. List, age 92, peacefully passed away in her home in Ladysmith on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, after her courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Craig S. Zandi officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends and relatives my call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, at the church.