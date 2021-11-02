Lois M. List, age 92, peacefully passed away in her home in Ladysmith on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, after her courageous battle with cancer.
Lois was born March 15, 1929, in Shawano, a daughter of Dewey and Florence (Pahlow) Bartz.
She was united in marriage to Elmer J. List on Dec. 18, 1948, in Shawano. In 1962, Elmer and Lois moved their family to Ladysmith. Lois gained employment after her children were adults. She worked as a housekeeper at the Evergreen Motel. In the early 1980s Lois was the secretary for Swanke Lumber Co. She later worked as an advocate for Time-Out Shelter until retiring in 2012.
In 2009 Lois was a recipient of the “Heart of Gold Award.”
Lois was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was involved in the Ladies Aid, St. John’s Quilters, and volunteered for the church’s fall bazaar along with many church activities.
Lois had a passion for gardening and may have had one of the most beautiful flower gardens in the city of Ladysmith. She loved feeding, watching and counting the birds that daily came to her feeders.
Lois also was a member of the West Cove Women’s Bowling league. She participated in many trips to the state bowling tournaments throughout Wisconsin.
Survivors include four children, Joan Klawitter of Weston, Carol Schindler (John) of Ladysmith, Michael List (Sandra) of Ladysmith and Lori Anderson (Neil) of Mesa, Colo. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Parish Klawitter, Scott Klawitter, Blake Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Kayla (List) Demopoulos, Mark List and Eric List. She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents and her three brothers; Robert, Carl and Roger Bartz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Craig S. Zandi officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Friends and relatives my call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to embracewi.org (fka: Time-out Shelter where Lois was employed for over 30 years).
