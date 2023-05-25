Jane Finnegan

Jane Carol Finnegan, age 78, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Rev. Jim Goerend celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. Friends may greet the family from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues and hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church.