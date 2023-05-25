Jane Finnegan

Jane Carol Finnegan, age 78, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Rev. Jim Goerend celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Victoria Boyd, Nolan Boyd, Callie Speltz, Alex Troyna, Madison Dettmer, Matthew Dettmer and Coltin Craighton serving as pallbearers.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues and hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations to the family be given to the American Legion Auxiliary #38, American Legion #38 and Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers' Sorority in New Hampton.
Jane Carol Baldwin was born on May 4, 1945, in Marshfield, the daughter of Dale and Marjoire (Freeman) Baldwin.
She was raised and educated in Ladysmith, graduating in 1963. From 1963-67, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. On April 8, 1967, she married Lawrence "Larry" Finnegan and shortly afterward, they moved to New Hampton and had one son, Michael, and one daughter, Michelle.
She taught second, fourth and fifth grade classes for 32 years in the New Hampton Community School System. After retirement in 2001, she was a substitute teacher for 11 years in several area schools.
Organizations she was active in were the NEA, ISEA, and NHEA (national, state and local education associations), Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers' Sorority and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 38.
In her spare time she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's school activities, reading, going out to dinner, music and spending time with family and friends.
One of her favorite quotes was, "May your day be touched by a bit of Irish luck, brightened by a song in your heart, and warmed by the smiles of the people you love."
Jane is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Michelle (Chris) Speltz of New Hampton; son, Michael (RaNay) Finnegan of Humboldt; four grandchildren, Victoria (Nolan) Boyd, Callie Speltz, Coltin Craighton and Madison (Matthew) Dettmer; great-granddaughter, Tatum; two brothers, Roger (Deb) Baldwin of Holcombe and Brian (Rhonda) Baldwin and their daughter, Missy Baldwin of Minocqua; five nieces and one nephew. She was the oldest of 29 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Marge Baldwin; in-laws, Cornell and Nina Finnegan; and brother-in-law, Robert Finnegan.
