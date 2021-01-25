Glen Peacock

Glen Allan Peacock, 60, of Holcombe, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in his Holcombe home.
Glen was born on Aug. 31, 1960, in Moline, Ill., to Glen Earl Peacock and Ruth Martha Rennison Gass. Glen was married to Christine Poulda on November 18, 2002,in Las Vegas.
For Glen, his family was always most important. His two daughters and four grandchildren were always his pride and joy.
Glen was a very giving and kind person. He owned Peacock’s Nest Bar and Grill for many years, and for the public who didn’t have a place or family to go home to for the holidays he was always open to welcome them in.
He is survived by his wife Chis Peacock, of Holcombe; his children, Tami (Steve) Carden of Rothschild and Tara (James) Thomas of Glen Flora; his grandchildren, Jayden, Landen, Ryden and Wesden; his mother, Ruth Gass of Gilman; his sisters, Nancy (Bob) Warnock of Gilman, Mary Ann Goodwin of Gilman and Helen (Vince) Schueller of Hixton; and his brother, Thomas Peacock of Altoona.
He was preceded in death by father, Glen Earl Peacock; grandparents, Arnold Henry Theodor Rennison and Laura Mae Rennison; his stepfather, Fred Gass; his brother-in-law, Butch Goodwin and his nephew, Jeremy Goodwin.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan 25, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.
