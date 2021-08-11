Scott Mullins

Scott M. Mullins, 57, of Peshtigo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Scott was born in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sept. 17, 1963, the son of John "Marty" Mullins and the late Virginia (Kimball) Mullins. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
Scott was a lead guitarist and vocalist. Some of the former bands he performed in were, C.M. Express, Vintage Outlaw and Fire River. He was also part of the original Marty's Party Hodag Band.
Survivors include, a son, Nate (better half, Kayla) Mullins; a daughter, Shawna (Adam) Huppert; three grandchildren, Kilian, Oonagh and Ellerie Huppert; his father, John "Marty"; two brothers, Kevin (Jeanette) Mullins and Dave Mullins and Scott's special friend, Joette O'Connor.
Family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home in Peshtigo. There will be no formal service. A celebration jam will follow at Marty's .
