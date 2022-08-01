C. Peter Anderson, 82, of Tony, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at the Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.