Donald Cynor

Donald D. "Donny" Cynor, of Tony, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, peacefully at home, with his significant other, Judy, at his bedside.
Donny was born on July 27, 1952, in Ladysmith, to Carl J. Cynor and Geraldine (Howard) Cynor Haller. He was brought up on a farm in rural Sheldon with two brothers and a sister where he learned dairy farming and to use his hands to fix and fabricate things needed on the farm.
He was educated and graduated from the Holcombe Public Schools. He farmed in Sheldon. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, four wheeling out in nature, and country and old time music. In his younger days, Donny even played concertina and recorded old time music with his brother Danny's polka band.
He loved to dance and was a very talented polka dancer, even winning awards with his dance partner, Mary.
Donny is survived by children, Angie Cynor Nowak, Carl Cynor and Tina Cynor; his four grandchildren; his sister, Cathleen Cynor Andrjeski of Morris, Ill. and his brothers, Leonard (Ann) Cynor of Sheldon and Danny (Barbara) Cynor of Hawkins. He is also survived by his significant other, Judy Konop, of Tony, who nursed him through numerous severe illnesses and through his final days.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Carl, in infancy.
Per Donny's request, cremation rites will be under supervision of Nash-Jackan Funeral Home. A memorial and inurnment will be at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and may be sent in care of Judy Konop, N5394 Linden St., Tony, WI 54563.
