Glenn Galetka

Glenn Franklin Galetka, 90, of Glen Flora, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Pastor Christopher Martin and Craig Voldberg officiating. A memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A private family burial will take place at the Glenview Cemetery.