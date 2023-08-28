Glenn Galetka

Glenn Franklin Galetka, 90, of Glen Flora, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine of 67 years; six children, Glenn (Rita) Galetka of Lodi, Robert (Edwina) Galetka of Mankato, Minn., Theresa (Scott) Bingham of Tony; Darlene (Thomas) Doughty of Ladysmith, Keith Galetka of Andover, Minn., and Karen (Phillip) Montwill of Glen Flora; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Kafara of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George G. Galetka and Izel Alice (Gilreath) Galetka; a son, Daniel George Galetka; a sister, Patricia Cooper and a brother, George G. Galetka.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Pastor Christopher Martin and Craig Voldberg officiating. A memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A private family burial will take place at the Glenview Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
