Rachel Henrichs

Rachel M. Henrichs, age 75, of Hastings, Minn., passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home. She was diagnosed in late August with terminal colon cancer.
Rachel grew up on a small farm in Sheldon. She learned the value of an honest days work which she carried through the rest of her life. She always remained a farm kid at heart.
She lived for being a mother and grandmother. Her loved ones took priority above all else. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Frances Henrichs.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Wendi (Ryan) Shilts-Johnson; grandson, Ryley Johnson; uncle, Lee Henrichs and aunt, Leona Lee.
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, Minn.
