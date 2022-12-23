Kermit Morgan

Kermit "Kerm" Michael Morgan, 78, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, comfortably at his home in Ladysmith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva celebrating. Burial with Military Rites, accorded by the Ladysmith Veterans Association, will be in Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith from 4-7 p.m. with a scripture service at 7 p.m.