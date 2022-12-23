Kermit Morgan

Kermit "Kerm" Michael Morgan, 78, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, comfortably at his home in Ladysmith.
Kerm leaves behind his loving wife, Carole Morgan, and a legacy of four children, Michael (Lisa) Morgan, Michelle Morgan, Maureen (Mark) Winter and Brian (Ashley) Morgan, and 12 grandchildren, Josiah, Miriam, Emma, Natalya, Evia, Leyla, Jordan, Matthew, Luke, Lauren, Sophia and Owen, and his brothers, Dick (Janice) Morgan and Bill (Mary) Morgan.
Kerm was preceded in death by his father, Russell "Buck" Morgan in 1983; his mother, Edith "Betty" Morgan in 2017; and his brothers, Paul, John and Tom Morgan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva celebrating. Burial with Military Rites, accorded by the Ladysmith Veterans Association, will be in Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith from 4-7 p.m. with a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Kerm Morgan graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1966 with a degree in engineering, received his Master’s in Counseling and Guidance from UW-Stout in 1971, and completed all necessary academic coursework for a Ph.D. in Education Administration from New Mexico State University. Kerm was a graduate of the Army Command Staff College.
Kerm was a graduate of the Army Ranger and Airborne schools. He commanded a unit in the 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam from 1968-69, served as an operations officer for a Special Weapons Battalion in Germany with the 3rd Armored Division from 1969-70, and as a Military Academy Liaison Officer for West Point in the 1980s and early 1990s. While full-time in the U.S. Army Reserves, he was assigned to the Army Reserve Readiness Training Center (ARRTC) in Fort McCoy, serving in positions of Branch Chief, Liaison Officer, Specialty Division Chief, and Decentralized Division Chief from 1985-1995. He retired as an Lieutenant Colonel in September of 1995. His military awards include two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, among others.
Kerm was involved in numerous Veteran’s Service Organizations from the 1970s until today. He was the first Director of the Office of Veteran’s Affair at New Mexico State University and served on the Military Academy Interview Panel for decades under Congressman Dave Obey and was Chairman of the same committee until Senator Tammy Baldwin. He has been a dedicated and tireless advocate for veteran’s rights and benefits, especially disabled veterans (Kerm was 100% disabled from his military service).
He was Vice President for Student Affairs at Mount Senario College from 1974-84, and was temporary co-administrator from 1981-82. He worked as faculty member at WITC Rice Lake from 1995-2008 and helped pioneer distance-learning classroom instruction.
He married Carole Rogers on Dec. 31, 1966, an event he always considered the best thing to ever happen to him. Kerm was extremely passionate about Disney World and traveled there over 60 times to create lasting memories with his family and friends. He was convinced that dreams can (and do) come true, and was an inspiration to so, so many.
