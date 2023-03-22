Joan A. Dosedel was born in the small town of Tony, on April 4, 1930, the second of six kids.
Her early years during the Great Depression left a lasting impression on her. These were tough times but Joan was blessed to be born into a warm, loving farm family where a good sense of humor seemed to be a part of their genetic makeup.
Tragedy struck when she was nine. Joan’s mother died suddenly leaving Joan and her older brother, Bob, to help raise four younger siblings. Throughout her life, Joan often shared humorous tales of the adventures and mishaps that can only happen when kids are left to fend for themselves. Her father was busy trying to run the farm and the Tony Tavern. How any of them survived and grew up to become productive adults is a miracle. But somehow they did.
In high school, she met a boy from the next town four miles from Tony heading west on Highway 8. They became inseparable until he went to the Twin Cities to attend college. But the bond was strong. They stayed together until Joan graduated from high school, married and three babies soon followed with a fourth a decade later.
With the birth of their second son, they moved to a ramshackle, rundown old house on the shore of Lake Netta in what is now the city of Ham Lake. This was a home remodeling project that lasted half a century and was never completed but it was always “home” for Joan. Even after she moved to a senior apartment, Joan would often spend lazy days at the old Lake Netta house surrounded by her things and steeped in her memories.
She was a bright, beautiful, elegant, curious, resourceful and talented woman. Joan could have been anything in life that she wanted to be, but she always loved babies and was fulfilled being a mother which is what she wanted to be.
She had a strong Catholic faith and was very involved with her church, especially later in life. The rosary, which she learned by praying with her grandmother as a little girl, was Joan’s lifeline and she attended a weekly rosary group whenever possible right up until just a couple of weeks before her death.
Joan leaves behind four sons, John, James, David and Rob; two daughters-in-law, Mary and Catherine; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; a younger sister, Karen; younger brother, Henry; brother-in-law, Ron (Jeanne); sister-in-law, Ruth; plus scads of nieces and nephews. She will be missed, but Joan’s last few months were really good and really fun so she left on a high note.
At the end, Joan was surrounded by people who loved her and enjoyed her company and sense of humor, as it should be.
Private interment at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. The Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.