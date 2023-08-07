Dixie Olynick, of Hawkins, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. She was in the company of her loving husband and their four children, leaving behind a vast number of extended family members and dear friends.
There are not enough kind words to describe Dixie. She was a caregiver by practice and intention. She had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her delicate spirit.
Initially, she was born on July 21, 1950, in South Dakota, but raised a city girl in Waukesha. Through her marriage to James “Jim”, she converted to a farm girl, who most enjoyed gardening and relished watching it flourish — much how she did her own family. She will be remembered for her devotion, patience, and greatly missed for her light.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce E. Singer (Mother) and John H. Heck (Father); her sister, Cheryl Lyons and two beautiful grandchildren, Blake and Montgomery Olynick.
She is survived by husband, James (Olynick) and their four children, Dan Olynick of Ramsey, Minn., Pete (Katie) Olynick of Waddell, Ariz., Jenn (Nick) Paschke of Eagan, Minn., and Tom (Alyssa) Olynick of Ladysmith. Dixie cherished her nine grandchildren, Olivia, Ian, Tristan, Cassie, Stacie, Preston, Keergan, Evelyn and Flynn.
Her lasting imprint on the lives of those she touched will live on in all of us. Please join us in celebrating her life and the tremendous love she shared with each of you in whatever manner moves you: song, prayer, story, picture, poetry, tending your garden, listening to the birds, going for a walk, or any other simple beauty and grace found in our natural and creative world every day.
Services for Dixie will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins, across the road from the Olynick family farm. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page at https://www.nash-jackan.com/obituary/dixie-olynick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.